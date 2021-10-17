College Football Big Game Reaction: Purdue, LSU, Georgia, OU & More

Quick reaction to the biggest games of Week 7: Georgia vs Kentucky, Purdue vs Iowa, Cincinnati vs UCF, Oklahoma vs TCU, Michigan State vs Indiana, Ole Miss vs Tennessee, Oklahoma State vs Texas, and LSU vs Florida

College Football Big Game Reaction: Week 7

Week 7 Big Game Reactions

– Oklahoma State 32, Texas 24

– Ole Miss 31, Tennessee 26

– Michigan State 20, Indiana 15

– Oklahoma 52, TCU 31

– Cincinnati 56, UCF 21

– Purdue 24, Iowa 7

– Georgia 30, Kentucky 13

LSU 49, Florida 42 Reaction

Find two more interesting back-to-back games in a recent series than the ones Florida and LSU came up with.

Last year, the Tigers won a thriller in the fog, and this time around they pulled the game – and possibly the Ed Orgeron era – out of the fire in a defense-optional fight.

Tyrion Davis-Price ran for 287 yards and three scores, and LSU didn’t even win the time of possession battle and was outgained by 35 yards overall.

Florida was supposed to be the running team – it almost pulled off the upset over Alabama with the ground attack – but it got bottled up by the Tigers and had to throw to win. That was a problem.

The yards were there – 350 of them – but Anthony Richardson and Emory Jones each threw two picks, and the -4 turnover margin turned out to be the difference as the Gators ducked out of the SEC title chase.

After losing three of the last five games, what’s next? Georgia in two weeks. At this point, though, the game doesn’t really matter at three games back of the Dawgs in the East.

This did matter, though, for LSU.

It’s still technically in the SEC title chase after this, but forget that. the Tigers needed this just to stay alive for a bowl game, and that’s hardly a given even at 4-3.

There should be a win over ULM in late November, however, coming up …

At Ole Miss, at Alabama, Arkansas, and Texas A&M to close.

For now, LSU got a big win, it was fun, the running game looked great, and Orgeron’s voice was cashed after it was over – all like it’s supposed to be.

