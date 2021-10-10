College Football Big Game Reaction: Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Iowa, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M

Quick reaction to the biggest games of Week 6: Oklahoma vs Texas, Ole Miss at Arkansas, Penn State at Iowa, Michigan at Nebraska, Alabama at Texas A&M

College Football Big Game Reaction: Week 6

Week 6 Big Game Reactions

Oklahoma 55, Texas 48

Georgia 34, Auburn 10

Iowa 23, Penn State 20

Michigan 32, Nebraska 29

Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38

Ole Miss 52, Arkansas 51 Reaction

First, these two put on one of the best shows you’ll see all year.

Second, both teams proved they’re still good enough to be considered among the best in the country – even with the lack of defense on both sides.

Take a step back for a moment.

Remember, Arkansas was 3-7 last season and had just 11 wins over four years before 2021. Now it really is good enough to be considered just below the unrealistically elite of the SEC.

Remember, Ole Miss hasn’t had a winning season since 2015. Now it really is good enough to be considered just below the unrealistically elite of the SEC.

Both of them are now worthy of being considered among the top ten teams in the country, and it’s not just because they came up with a classic.

Yes, the Arkansas defense that locked down Texas is suspect, but the Ole Miss attack is just that good.

Yes, the improvement on the Ole Miss defense was a bit of a mirage, but KJ Jefferson today was just that good.

Jefferson – seriously, have you ever seen a quarterback with quieter feet? – proved he can take the passing game up a whole other level to go along with his rushing ability.

Matt Corral didn’t necessarily jump back into the Heisman race, but he hit his downfield throws with a fearless performance with clutch throw after clutch throw late.

It came down to the last second and the last throw in a game with close to 1,300 yards of total offense and with wild mood swings, and there’s more fun to come.

Arkansas will get its shot at Alabama. It still gets to play Auburn and LSU, too.

Ole Miss will get Auburn and Texas A&M and LSU and Mississippi State.

Good luck, everyone else. Have fun with these two.

