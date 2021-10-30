College Football Big Game Reaction: Michigan State, Miami, Baylor & More

Quick reaction to the biggest games of Week 9: Michigan at Michigan State, Miami at Pitt, Texas at Baylor, Georgia vs Florida, Penn State at Ohio State

Michigan State 37, Michigan 33 Reaction

Yeah, Michigan got totally hosed at the end of the first half when Michigan State QB Payton Thorne fumbled in what appeared to be a Wolverine touchdown.

That’s not why Michigan lost.

Yeah, Michigan got totally hosed on the 4th-and-3 play to try keeping the final drive alive – that was absolutely defensive holding, or pass interference, or something that should’ve been flagged.

That’s not why Michigan lost.

Yeah, Michigan State got flagged seven times for 75 yards and Michigan eight times for 59, but the calls – and missed calls – ended up screwing up the Maize and Blue side more.

And no – the officiating wasn’t why Michigan lost.

Michigan lost because Michigan State was more physical in the second half, sharper when it had to be, and it was far, far, more effective at getting the ground game going because …

Michigan lost because Kenneth Walker was the best player on the field, and the blocking up front got the job done against a strong defensive front.

Walker ran 23 times for 197 yards and five touchdowns, making play after play despite being a marked man by the Michigan defense, and now it’s Game On.

But first, it was a Michigan State win over Michigan. Actually, it was another Michigan State win over Michigan.

This wasn’t Jim Harbaugh’s fault – his team played well – but now Mel Tucker is 2-0 against him. In that state and in this rivalry, you can be the Michigan head coach and lost to Ohio State here and there – that program is pretty good – but losing to “Little Brother” is completely and totally unforgivable, and Michigan has now dropped three of the last five.

But not all is totally lost for the Wolverines.

The offense was terrific, and the defense wasn’t all that bad – again, Mr. Walker had himself a day – and there’s no time to get mopey.

Indiana needs to be a layup. Penn State isn’t all that great – even if it’s on the road and everyone is wearing white t-shirts, and going to Maryland can’t be an issue.

There’s absolutely no reason the Wolverines can’t be 10-1 when Ohio State comes into town.

This game is all about the rise of Michigan State, though.

The Spartans were out of this down 30-14 late in the third, but the offense kept going on big marches, the defense kept coming up with big holds, and …

Kenneth Walker, Kenneth Walker, Kenneth Walker.

The Spartans now go to Purdue, gets Maryland, and if all goes right, should be 10-0 with at Ohio State and Penn State to close.

It’s going to be a fun November in East Lansing.

