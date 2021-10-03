College Football Big Game Reaction: Cincinnati, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, Oklahoma

Quick reaction to the biggest games of Week 5, with the big wins by Cincinnati, Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan, the huge loss by Oregon, and the survival by Oklahoma.

College Football Big Game Reaction: Week 5

– Week 5 Scoreboard, Predictions

Week 5 Big Game Reactions

Stanford 31, Oregon 24 OT

Oklahoma 37, Kansas State 31

Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17

Georgia 37, Arkansas 0

Alabama 42, Ole Miss 21

Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13 Reaction

Let’s save all of the College Football Playoff talk for the next two months and start with this.

Cincinnati did what it had to do.

We’ll absolutely argue about whether or not the Bearcat schedule and overall body of work will be worthy of the final four – if the team goes unscathed – but it went on the road and beat Indiana, and it went on the road to beat a Notre Dame team coming off the buzz of the win over Wisconsin.

The Bearcats didn’t run all that well, but they got the hard yards when needed against the great Notre Dame defensive front. Desmond Ridder wasn’t perfect, but he didn’t throw any picks and he hit the downfield throws the Irish couldn’t connect on.

There were two turnovers, and the problems on third down will be a big deal if there really is an important showdown at some point, but they held up once the Irish had a little momentum in the second half, the American Athletic Conference lines held up, and the program proved it could win a game like this with everyone watching and all the pressure on its shoulders.

Give it a few days to breathe. Let the program enjoy the moment, and then the CFP spotlight is on.

