Coastal Carolina vs ULM prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Coastal Carolina vs ULM How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Coastal Carolina (0-0), ULM (0-0)

Coastal Carolina vs ULM Game Preview

Why ULM Will Win

After going winless in 2020, ULM beating Jackson State was fun, but beating Troy mattered. At 2-1, the season has already been a success in several ways under Terry Bowden, but …

It doesn’t have the offense to keep up with Coastal Carolina, but the pass rush continues to be huge in key moments, and the offense isn’t screwing up. Both of those things mean everything here.

Get the Chanticleer offense offense the field, try to grind down the clock and shorten the game, and win the turnover battle. That keeps the Warhawks in the game, however …

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

ULM’s offensive line has been miserable at keeping defenses out of the backfield. It’s last in the nation in tackles for loss allowed per game, and that’s why the offense is last in the nation with just 209 yards every time out.

Not having QB Rhett Rodriguez doesn’t help – he’s out after a frightening lung injury – with the running game not nearly strong enough to count on in a game like this.

As long the Coastal Carolina doesn’t start turning the ball over in bunches, and if it can get on the board early, this won’t be a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a plucky ULM team that’s not going to beat itself, but it won’t get anything going offensively to keep up after the Chanticleers take a big first quarter lead.

It’ll be a clinical win with good drive after good drive – the Coastal Carolina offensive front will take over right away.

Coastal Carolina vs ULM Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 48, ULM 10

Line: Coastal Carolina -34, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1.5

