Coastal Carolina vs Arkansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Coastal Carolina vs Arkansas State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 7

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Coastal Carolina (5-0), Arkansas State (1-4)

Coastal Carolina vs Arkansas State Game Preview

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

This isn’t exactly working like it’s supposed to for Arkansas State.

It was coming off a bad 2020, but head coach Butch Jones was a good hire to help change around the defense all while keeping the O going and …

Nope. The D has allowed 52 points or more in three of the last four games, the team is dead last in total defense, and it’s not able to keep up with an offense that lost its running game because the passing attack has to spend so much time bombing away.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina just keeps on humming along, ripping through everything in its path.

No. 1 in the nation in third down conversions, No. 1 in passing efficiency, and without a whiff of any pressure so far outside of a road date with Buffalo, both sides of the ball are humming.

The Chanticleers won their last two games by a combined score of 112-9. However, those two games were against …

Why Arkansas State Will Win

UMass and ULM.

Yeah, beating Buffalo 28-25 on the road was nice, but Coastal Carolina has gotten nice and fat on a schedule full of NO ONE.

Kansas? Nah. Citadel, UMass, and ULM?

It’s not like Arkansas State is crushing it at 1-4, but at least it played Washington, Tulsa, and Georgia Southern on the road after getting into a firefight with Memphis.

Yeah, the D is struggling, but the O is keeping things moving through the air. Averaging 379 yards per game, ASU should be able to make this fun, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Coastal Carolina is playing too well.

QB Grayson McCall has this attack humming. He’s not missing, the O is ripping through everyone to put games away fast, and against a team that’s getting hit for over 260 rushing yards per game, it’s all going to look pretty on a national stage.

Coastal Carolina vs Arkansas State Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 50, Arkansas State 34

Line: Coastal Carolina -19, o/u: 73.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

