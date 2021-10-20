Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, October 20

Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, October 20

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Coastal Carolina (6-0), Appalachian State (4-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State Game Preview

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

The machine marches on.

There was a good fight against Buffalo, but that’s been it with three straight blowout wins thanks to an offense that went from great to totally unstoppable.

How good have the Chanticleers been? Okay, so UMass, Arkansas State, and ULM might night seem all that great, but ULM just whacked Liberty. Coastal Carolina beat those three by a combined score of 165 to 29 with the nation’s No. 2 offense behind Ohio State, the No. 1 most efficient attack, the No. 1 scoring offense, the No. 1 best O on third downs, and it keeps rolling on from there.

The defense has been great, too.

On the flip side, for all of the good things Appalachian State has done, it was just okay on third downs before cranking up an 0-for-11 day in a puzzling disaster of a performance last week against Louisiana.

The talent is there on the Mountaineers, and the defensive front is good enough to get into the Coastal Carolina backfield, but there are way too many holes in the game. However …

– Week 8 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Appalachian State Will Win

Coastal Carolina doesn’t take the ball away. Start there, because it’s a big thing for Appalachian State.

The Chanticleers have just three takeaways on the year, and the Mountaineers could use the break after giving it up four times against Louisiana and nine times in the last four games.

More than any one thing Appalachian State can do, though – and when the ground game is on, it can run very, very well – is the competition. This team is battle-hardened, and Coastal Carolina isn’t.

ASU might have lost to Louisiana last week, but that’s a good team on the road. Marshall is solid. East Carolina will go bowling. Miami is struggling, but it’s still Miami, and Georgia State on the road isn’t all that bad a win.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina has faced one team in Buffalo that has a realistic shot of going bowling. The opponents Coastal Carolina has faced are a combined 11-26 and only 3-3 ULM doesn’t have a losing record.

– Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Appalachian State is much, much better than the 41-13 loss to Louisiana, but can it keep up with a Coastal Carolina attack that’s hit the 200-yard mark in both rushing and passing in every game?

This is a massive step up in competition on a weird Wednesday night game, but the Chanticleers are more rested with 13 days off, the offense has been too sharp, and they’ll overcome a strong day by the Appalachian State running game to take total control of the Sun Belt race.

– CFN Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 30, Appalachian State 24

Line: Coastal Carolina -5.5, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Succession

1: Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings