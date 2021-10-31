Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings: Week 9

Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 9

Number in parentheses is last week’s ranking.

Others Receiving Votes

Louisiana 156; Fresno State 73; San Diego State 65; Arkansas 65; Minnesota 29; Wisconsin 26; Mississippi State 20; Utah 10; Appalachian State 10; Air Force 9; Liberty 4; Iowa State 4; Clemson 4; Arizona State 1

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

25. Pitt Panthers 6-2 162 (19)

24. SMU Mustangs 7-1 192 (16)

23. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-3 215 (17)

22. NC State Wolfpack 6-2 265 (25)

21. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7-1 301 (24)

20. BYU Cougars 7-2 310 (NR)

19. Houston Cougars 7-1 349 (NR)

18. UTSA Roadrunners 8-0 401 (22)

17. Kentucky Wildcats 6-2 497 (12)

16. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 512 (10)

15. Ole Miss Rebels 6-2 680 (9)

14. Auburn Tigers 6-2 802 (21)

13. Baylor Bears 7-1 815 (18)

12. Texas A&M Aggies 6-2 910 (14)

11. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-1 922 (15)

10. Michigan Wolverines 7-1 1050 (6)

9. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8-0 1051 (13)

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-1 1095 (11)

7. Oregon Ducks 7-1 1198 (8)

6. Michigan State Spartans 8-0 1325 (7)

5. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-1 1336 (5)

4. Oklahoma Sooners 9-0 1423 (4)

3. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 1453 (3)

2. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 1460 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 8-0 1600, 64 1st place votes (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings