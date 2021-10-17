Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings: Week 7

Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 7

Number in parentheses is last week’s ranking.

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa State 38; Utah 35; Arkansas 31; Florida 23; Brigham Young 23; Air Force 20; UL Lafayette 18; Arizona State 18; Purdue 16; Houston 11; Virginia 6; Texas 4; Louisiana State 2; Fresno State 1.

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

25. UTSA Roadrunners 7-0 96 (NR)

24. Clemson Tigers 4-2 146 (25)

23. Pitt Panthers 5-1 192 (NR)

22. Auburn Tigers 5-2 315 (NR)

21. San Diego State Aztecs 6-0 334 (24)

– Week 7 scoreboard and how the predictions were

20. Baylor Bears 6-1 369 (NR)

19. SMU Mustangs 6-0 399 (23)

18. NC State Wolfpack 5-1 528 (21)

17. Texas A&M Aggies 5-2 580 (18)

16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 675 (15)

– Week 7 AP poll prediction

15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-0 696 (16)

14. Kentucky Wildcats 6-1 763 (11)

13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-1 816 (13)

12. Ole Miss Rebels 5-1 826 (14)

11. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-1 1031 (2)

– CFN NFL Predictions, Game Previews: Week 6

10. Oregon Ducks 5-1 1048 (10)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-0 1093 (12)

8. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 1134 (8)

7. Michigan State Spartans 7-0 1158 (9)

6. Michigan Wolverines 6-0 1299 (7)

– Week 7 CFN College Football Rankings 1-130

5. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-1 1305 (6)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-1 1446 (5)

3. Cincinnati Bearcats 6-0 1497 (4)

2. Oklahoma Sooners 7-0 1508 (3)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 1625, 65 1st place votes (1)

Week 7 Big Game Reactions

– LSU 49, Florida 42

– Oklahoma State 32, Texas 24

– Ole Miss 31, Tennessee 26

– Michigan State 20, Indiana 15

– Oklahoma 52, TCU 31

– Cincinnati 56, UCF 21

– Purdue 24, Iowa 7

– Georgia 30, Kentucky 13

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings