Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 9

What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 9

Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 9 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: Week 9

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

25. Pitt Panthers 6-2 (19)

24. BYU Cougars 7-2 (NR)

23. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 7-1 (NR)

22. SMU Mustangs 7-1 (16)

21. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7-1 (24)

20. Kentucky Wildcats 6-2 (12)

19. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (10)

18. NC State Wolfpack 6-2 (25)

17. Houston Cougars 7-1 (NR)

16. UTSA Roadrunners 8-0 (22)

15. Ole Miss Rebels 6-2 (9)

14. Auburn Tigers 6-2 (21)

13. Baylor Bears 7-1 (18)

12. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-1 (15)

11. Texas A&M Aggies 6-2 (14)

10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8-0 (13)

9. Michigan Wolverines 7-1 (6)

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-1 (11)

7. Oregon Ducks 7-1 (8)

6. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-1 (5)

5. Oklahoma Sooners 9-0 (4)

4. Michigan State Spartans 8-0 (7)

3. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 (3)

2. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 8-0 (1)

