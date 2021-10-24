Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 8

What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 8
Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: Week 8
Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.
25. NC State Wolfpack 5-2 (18)
24. Auburn Tigers 5-2 (22)
23. Iowa State Cyclones 5-2 (NR)
22. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-2 (8)
21. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-1 (16)
20. UTSA Roadrunners 8-0 (25)
19. Baylor Bears 6-1 (20)
18. Pitt Panthers 6-1 (23)
17. San Diego State Aztecs 7-0 (21)
16. SMU Mustangs 7-0 (19)
15. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-1 (9)
14. Texas A&M Aggies 6-2 (17)
13. Kentucky Wildcats 6-1 (14)
12. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 7-0 (15)
11. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-1 (11)
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-1 (13)
9. Ole Miss Rebels 6-1 (12)
8. Oregon Ducks 6-1 (10)
7. Michigan State Spartans 7-0 (7)
6. Michigan Wolverines 7-0 (6)
5. Ohio State Buckeyes 6-1 (5)
4. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 (4)
3. Cincinnati Bearcats 7-0 (3)
2. Oklahoma Sooners 8-0 (2)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 (1)
