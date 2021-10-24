Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 8

What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 8

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: Week 8

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

25. NC State Wolfpack 5-2 (18)

24. Auburn Tigers 5-2 (22)

23. Iowa State Cyclones 5-2 (NR)

22. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-2 (8)

21. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-1 (16)

– Week 8 College Football Scoreboard

20. UTSA Roadrunners 8-0 (25)

19. Baylor Bears 6-1 (20)

18. Pitt Panthers 6-1 (23)

17. San Diego State Aztecs 7-0 (21)

16. SMU Mustangs 7-0 (19)

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-1 (9)

14. Texas A&M Aggies 6-2 (17)

13. Kentucky Wildcats 6-1 (14)

12. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 7-0 (15)

11. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-1 (11)

– AP Top 25 Poll Prediction: Week 8

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-1 (13)

9. Ole Miss Rebels 6-1 (12)

8. Oregon Ducks 6-1 (10)

7. Michigan State Spartans 7-0 (7)

6. Michigan Wolverines 7-0 (6)

5. Ohio State Buckeyes 6-1 (5)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 (4)

3. Cincinnati Bearcats 7-0 (3)

2. Oklahoma Sooners 8-0 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings