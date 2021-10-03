Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 5

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll power by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 5.

Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 5 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: Week 5

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

25. San Diego State Aztecs 4-0 (NR)

24. Texas Longhorns 4-1 (NR)

23. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 5-0 (25)

22. Auburn Tigers 4-1 244 (22)

21. Texas A&M Aggies 3-2 (13)

20. Clemson Tigers 3-2 (19)

19. NC State Wolfpack 4-1 (NR)

18. Ole Miss Rebels 3-1 (12)

17. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-1 (11)

16. Florida Gators 3-2 (9)

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-0 (18)

14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 5-0 (T16)

13. Michigan State Spartans 5-0 (T16)

12. BYU Cougars 5-0 (15)

11. Kentucky Wildcats 5-0 (23)

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-1 (7)

9. Oregon Ducks 4-1 (3)

8. Michigan Wolverines 5-0 (14)

7. Ohio State Buckeyes 4-1 (10)

6. Cincinnati Bearcats 4-0 (8)

5. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-0 (6)

4. Iowa Hawkeyes 5-0 (5)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 5-0 (4)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 5-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 5-0 (1)

