Clemson vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Clemson vs Syracuse How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 15

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: ESPN

How To Watch: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

Record: Clemson (3-2), Syracuse (3-3)

Clemson vs Syracuse Game Preview

Why Clemson Will Win

Has the time off helped a Clemson team that played like it needed to take a deep breath?

The injuries have been a problem, and it’s been way too much of a struggle offensively for a team with so much talent, but this is still the most talented group in the ACC.

Against Syracuse, it’s all about stopping the run. The Orange rumbled for 228 yards or more against everyone but Rutgers, and they’ve been even more productive with dangerous-running QB Garrett Shrader becoming a force. Focus on him, stop star RB Sean Tucker, stop Syracuse.

That’s easier said than done – especially with the injuries on the Clemson defensive front – but the run D continues to be fantastic. No one has hit the 150-yard mark on the ground – Syracuse has to get that and a whole lot more to pull this off.

Why Syracuse Will Win

This Clemson offense just can’t get going – sort of.

The running game has been the biggest culprit, but it was able to rumble for 231 yards against Boston College and it was still a struggle to put the game away.

Syracuse doesn’t have the firepower to hang punch-for-punch if this gets into any sort of a shootout, but it has the potential to grind this game down to a nub.

Clemson isn’t moving the chains well enough with the worst offense in the ACC in total yards, and it’s not controlling the clock. Dead-last in the conference in time of possession, Clemson might have the ball for close to ten minutes less than Syracuse.

The Orange have to stay alive, get this into midway through the fourth quarter, and hope to come up with the one big moment late to pull this out.

What’s Going To Happen

Clemson’s D will once again pull out the O.

Syracuse is playing a whole lot better than it did over the last few years, but it’s been on the wrong side of two close, tight games against Florida State and Wake Forest. The same thing will happen again this week.

The Orange will be around early, and they’ll even be up for a stretch. The secondary, though, will give up a few big plays on a couple of Clemson scoring drives to take over the game early in the second half, and the run defense will take care of the rest.

Clemson vs Syracuse Prediction, Line

Clemson 26, Syracuse 16

Line: Clemson -13.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

