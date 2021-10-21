Clemson vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Clemson vs Pitt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Clemson (4-2), Pitt (5-1)

Clemson vs Pitt Game Preview

Why Clemson Will Win

The defense still works.

The offense has a few issues, but the defensive side has yet to allow 400 yards, the run D has been great, and the pass defense only got hit for 300 in the loss to NC State.

For all of the disappointments and all of the problems across the board, the Tigers are still No. 1 in the ACC in pass efficiency defense, they’re great at holding up in the red zone, and they’ve only allowed more than 14 points once.

On the other side, as bad as the O has been, and as mediocre as the line has been for the running game, it’s not giving up a ton of plays behind the line. Pitt can be bombed on, but …

Why Pitt Will Win

No, really, the Clemson offense …

It’s all just a puzzling mess. There’s a ton of talent still there, but the ground attack just doesn’t go anywhere – even though it had a nice day against Boston College – and this thing just doesn’t score.

On the flip side, Kenny Pickett and the Pitt passing game have been tremendous. He’s coming off his worst game of the year – throwing for 2-3 yards after throwing for over 300 against everyone else – and the O should stretch out and test the Clemson D from the start.

The Panther defense is good enough. It’s been a tad inconsistent, but the pass rush is once again a killer and it’s nasty on third downs against an offense that can’t get the chains moving.

What’s Going To Happen

While it goes against every fiber of being to pick against Clemson in an ACC game …

Pitt is playing too well.

Pickett won’t go off, but the Panther defense will keep the Tigers to their normal 17ish points whether they need them or not.

Clemson has been walking a tightrope in way too many games, and this time it’ll be just barely on the other side.

Clemson vs Pitt Prediction, Line

Pitt 23, Clemson 20

Line: Pitt -3.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

