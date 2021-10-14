Cincinnati vs UCF prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Cincinnati vs UCF How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Cincinnati (5-0), UCF (3-2)

Cincinnati vs UCF Game Preview

Why UCF Will Win

Didn’t you used to be UCF?

One of the most dominant offensive powerhouses in college football over the last few years was rocking and rolling to kickoff the Gus Malzahn era, and then it all fell apart with the loss of QB Dillon Gabriel to a shoulder injury.

The O couldn’t get the job done against a punchless Navy team, but it was able to slug its way past East Carolina team with three takeaways and a solid defensive performance.

And that’s what it’s going to take.

Look, we’re all adults here – UCF isn’t about to face the third-best team in college football.

Cincinnati is obviously very good, and it could turn the lights out in a hurry if UCF gets down, but it’s stunningly bad on third downs, there’s no pass rush, and it does nothing to control the clock – and UCF can capitalize on all of that.

Malzahn and the coaching staff have to tweak and adjust.

The defensive front isn’t bad against the run, the backfield has some terrific runners – and could be a whole lot stronger if Isaiah Bowser can somehow get back from a leg injury – and the offensive line is talented enough to hold up. But …

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Yeah, UCF is really banged up, and there’s still the question about the quarterback play.

Freshman Mikey Keene hasn’t been awful in his two games, but he’s a freshman, he hasn’t thrown for more than 200 yards, and he gave up a pick in each starting outing.

He can be decent for the UCF attack, but this isn’t a high-flying fun show that will throw any sort of a scare into the Bearcat secondary.

There isn’t the normal Knight downfield passing game to worry about, there’s not a whole lot happening in the backfield from the defensive front, and it shouldn’t take a whole lot of point to take a firm grip on the game.

What’s Going To Happen

UCF still has guys.

It’s a good enough team to rise up and come up with something special now that it’s in the role of the decided underdog. Malzahn has been in us-against-the-world games before, the lines should be able to hold up and make this a fight, and …

The Cincinnati secondary will take over just when it seems like UCF has a shot.

The Bearcats have NFL parts that can lock down, allowing under 50% completion on the year, allowing just three touchdown passes and picking off nine passes.

They’ll come up with two late takeaways to ease the pressure and allow Cincinnati to keep the dream going.

Cincinnati vs UCF Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 38, UCF 20

Line: Cincinnati -21, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Caramel apple anything

1: Pumpkin spice anything

