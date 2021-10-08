Cincinnati vs Temple prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Cincinnati vs Temple How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Cincinnati (4-0), Temple (3-2)

Cincinnati vs Temple Game Preview

Why Temple Will Win

That’s more like the Temple we were waiting for.

The Owls were supposed to be solid coming into the season, but they couldn’t stop screwing up against Rutgers and couldn’t get past Rutgers. They beat Akron and Wagner, and then last week they passed the real test with a 34-31 win over Memphis.

Now they get a shot at a potentially unfocused Cincinnati team coming off the massive win over Notre Dame and with the showdown against UCF coming up next. Here’s the problem for a team being all but put in the College Football Playoff by some …

D’Wan Mathis is playing well.

The one-time star quarterback recruit for Georgia has thrown for over 600 yards and five touchdowns with no picks in the last two games. Temple is 3-0 when coming up with 400 yards or more, and 0-2 when it doesn’t, but …

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Cincinnati has yet to allow more than 400 yards.

Now, Temple is 0-2 when it doesn’t hit 300 yards, and UC has allowed that in each of the last two games, but Mathis will be under pressure all game long and it’ll take something special to crank up the production the O generated against a bad Memphis D.

The Bearcat pass defense is among the nation’s most efficient – coming up with eight picks and just three touchdown passes – allowing quarterbacks to hit just 46% of their passes. Temple doesn’t have the ground game to bust through if Mathis isn’t great.

What’s Going To Happen

Be a wee bit careful here.

Temple gets to play loose and free in this, and it has the veterans to pull off a good game now that all the pressure in the college football world is on the other side.

Give it a a quarter, and then the Bearcats will settle down and start to produce. Temple will go on a few early scoring drives, but it won’t be nearly enough – it won’t be able to keep up the pace in the second half.

Cincinnati vs Temple Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 41, Temple 16

Line: Cincinnati -29, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

