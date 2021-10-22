Cincinnati vs Navy prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Cincinnati vs Navy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Annapolis, MD

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Cincinnati (6-0), Navy (1-5)

Cincinnati vs Navy Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The defense can tackle.

Obviously, dealing with the Navy offense isn’t like handling any other rushing attack, but the Bearcat D has yet to allow more than 170 rushing yards this season, the NFL talent in the secondary can tackle, and the pressure generated by the front that’s helped account for 40 tackles for loss per game should be a big bother.

And it’s not like the Navy rushing attack is rocking.

It was stuffed by Air Force for 36 yards, it isn’t consistent, and even when it has been fantastic it hasn’t necessarily meant success – it ran for 337 yards in the 49-7 loss to Marshall.

Why Navy Will Win

But … it’s the Navy option attack.

The Cincinnati schedule – as Bearcats are all too sick of hearing about – isn’t all that great to finish up the season. SMU is dangerous, but if there’s one thing that might be able to derail this special season, it’s an option attack that on the right day, could be the differentiating factor.

It’s Navy, so it’s going to control the clock for close to 35 minutes, the rushing offense will have its moments, and there’s a shot that it could keep this close at home – like it did against SMU – with a chance to pull this off late.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

There’s a good chance Cincinnati outgains Navy on the ground.

As the wins over Temple and UCF showed, this is a fully-focused Bearcat team that isn’t taking anyone lightly.

Navy will have a few good drives, but the defense won’t be able to slow down the Bearcat machine that will grind through the first half and bust through early in the second.

Cincinnati vs Navy Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 48, Navy 17

Line: Cincinnati -28, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

