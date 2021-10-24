Cincinnati vs Baltimore prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 24

Cincinnati vs Baltimore How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 24

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Cincinnati (4-2), Baltimore (5-1)

Cincinnati vs Baltimore Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Do the Ravens have any running backs left?

That doesn’t always matter when it comes to the Baltimore attack – especially with Lamar Jackson cranking up the passing game – but the Cincinnati run defense has been terrific this year and should keep from getting gouged.

Baltimore is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards, but the Bengals are good at getting behind the line, they have yet to allow 140 yards on the ground, and on the flip side, here comes the Bengal offense.

Joe Burrow has cranked it back up after two early mediocre days, throwing for 250 yards or more in each the last three games. Throw in a running game that’s improved in each of the last three weeks and …

Why Baltimore Will Win

The Raven defense is humming.

Fourth in total yards allowed, Baltimore held the high-powered Charger attack to just 208 yards and six points after getting torched for over 500 by Indianapolis the week before.

The pass defense is strong, the run D is better, and – again – it doesn’t matter who’s in the backfield. The running game keeps on working, hitting 187 yards last week and controlling the battle throughout.

Cincinnati has the stats, but that’s partly because it hasn’t dealt with a running game like this.

What’s Going To Happen

Cincinnati is coming off its best performance of the year – a blowout win over Detroit – but the offense isn’t going to get the ground attack working this week.

Burrow will be fine. He’ll hit his weekly deep shot to Ja’Marr Chase for a score, but Jackson will match him big play for big play with a balanced effort and a sixth straight Raven win.

Cincinnati vs Baltimore Prediction, Line

Baltimore 30, Cincinnati 24

Line: Baltimore -6.5, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

