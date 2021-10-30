Cincinnati at New York Jets prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 31

Cincinnati at New York Jets How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 31

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Cincinnati (5-2), New York Jets (1-5)

Cincinnati at New York Jets Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Mike White.

It’s not like the Jets were rocking and rolling with Zach Wilson, but the wheels completely came off when he went down with a knee injury. White actually wasn’t bad when he stepped in for Wilson in the debacle of a 54-13 loss to New England – he threw for over 200 yards with a score – but now the Bengals have had a week to prepare.

The Bengal offense is playing well in the nice run of four wins in the last five games.

Joe Mixon and the running game works, Ja’Marr Chase is having one of the best starts of any receiver in NFL history, and the O is explosive, consistent, and able to keep up in shootouts.

It’s everything the Jet offense isn’t.

Why New York Jets Will Win

So how does New York pull this off after the debacle against the Patriots?

It starts with doing everything possible to not turn the ball over. The Jets can’t be totally conservative – the Bengal offense is too dangerous – but there’s not a worry about the Cincinnati D taking the ball away without it being given to it.

The Jets don’t lose fumbles, White has to hit his midrange throws and not force it, and they have to do everything possible to slow the game down to a dead stop. Cincinnati might hit one home run, but it has to be limited to that.

Basically, the Jets have to make Cincinnati become impatient.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s the NFL and the Jets have NFL players. Just enough of the execution will kick in to keep this from getting out of hand fast, but the Bengal offense will take over in the third quarter and that will be it.

New York just won’t get enough out of its running game to slow things down, and the big plays won’t be there to keep up.

Cincinnati vs New York Jets Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 30, New York Jets 13

Line: Cincinnati -11, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Peanut M&Ms

1: Black Licorice Nibs

