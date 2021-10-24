Chicago vs Tampa Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 24

Chicago vs Tampa Bay How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 24

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Chicago (3-3), Tampa Bay (5-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Chicago vs Tampa Bay Game Preview

Why Chicago Will Win

The defense continues to be good enough to win with.

The Bears found a back in Khalil Herbert who could grow into the role – at least until David Montgomery is back – and the offense has been able to crank out 140 yards or more on the ground over the last three games.

Yeah, Tampa Bay is No. 1 in the NFL against the run, but that’s partly because everyone spends so much time throwing against one of the league’s worst pass defenses.

Chicago will run and run some more, and then it’ll rely on the defense that kept Aaron Rodgers to under 170 passing yards and hasn’t allowed a 300-yard day since the opener against the Rams.

– Week 7 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

The Chicago offense goes on the field and it runs plays, but that’s it.

There’s no passing game. Justin Fields should eventually be terrific, but the O isn’t there to take any shots of consequence down the field.

How bad is the Chicago passing attack? It has yet to hit 200 yards. It’s last in the NFL in yards, touchdowns, and yards per attempt. Thats not a positive because …

What’s Going To Happen

Tom Brady is on fire.

He’s going to be hit a bit and won’t have one of his better games, but he won’t need to press anything.

Two early scoring drives will set a tough pace, the Bear running game won’t be able to establish anything consistent, and a great performance by the road D will be wasted.

– Week 8 College Football Schedule & Scoreboard

Chicago vs Tampa Bay Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 30, Chicago 16

Line: Tampa Bay -12, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Halloween”

1: Halloween Kills

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings