Chicago vs Tampa Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 24
Chicago vs Tampa Bay How To Watch
Date: Sunday, October 24
Game Time: 4:25 ET
Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
How To Watch: CBS
Record: Chicago (3-3), Tampa Bay (5-1)
Chicago vs Tampa Bay Game Preview
Why Chicago Will Win
The defense continues to be good enough to win with.
The Bears found a back in Khalil Herbert who could grow into the role – at least until David Montgomery is back – and the offense has been able to crank out 140 yards or more on the ground over the last three games.
Yeah, Tampa Bay is No. 1 in the NFL against the run, but that’s partly because everyone spends so much time throwing against one of the league’s worst pass defenses.
Chicago will run and run some more, and then it’ll rely on the defense that kept Aaron Rodgers to under 170 passing yards and hasn’t allowed a 300-yard day since the opener against the Rams.
Why Tampa Bay Will Win
The Chicago offense goes on the field and it runs plays, but that’s it.
There’s no passing game. Justin Fields should eventually be terrific, but the O isn’t there to take any shots of consequence down the field.
How bad is the Chicago passing attack? It has yet to hit 200 yards. It’s last in the NFL in yards, touchdowns, and yards per attempt. Thats not a positive because …
What’s Going To Happen
Tom Brady is on fire.
He’s going to be hit a bit and won’t have one of his better games, but he won’t need to press anything.
Two early scoring drives will set a tough pace, the Bear running game won’t be able to establish anything consistent, and a great performance by the road D will be wasted.
Chicago vs Tampa Bay Prediction, Line
Tampa Bay 30, Chicago 16
Line: Tampa Bay -12, o/u: 47
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 3
