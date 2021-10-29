Charlotte vs WKU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Charlotte vs WKU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Houchens Industries-LT Smith, Bowling Green, KY

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Charlotte (4-3), WKU (3-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Charlotte vs WKU Game Preview

Why Charlotte Will Win

The WKU defense was able to stuff FIU last week, but that was an aberration.

It’s been a rough run for the Hilltoppers on the defensive side, allowing 400 yards or more in three straight games before giving up almost 450 to Old Dominion. Charlotte’s attack has been hit-or-miss, but it’s been good against the mediocre defenses.

The 49ers should be in control of the tempo throughout. They’re among the best teams in the country in time of possession – keeping the ball for close to 34 minutes per game – and WKU doesn’t care about the clock with its up-tempo attack.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

Why WKU Will Win

The offense continues to bomb its way through games, and the production is coming with two straight road wins before coming home this week.

Bailey Zappe keeps on doing Bailey Zappe things, throwing three or more touchdown passes in every game and coming off one of his sharpest days of the year – he hit 80% of his throws for 382 yards against FIU.

Does Charlotte have a good secondary? Sort of. It’s had its moments, but it got hit hard by FIU and allowed 225 yards or more in three of the last four games.

– College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

Charlotte should be able to keep up the pace for a while against the porous WKU defense, but it’s not going to be able to sustain the production for a full four quarters.

However, the 49er defense will keep this from getting out of hand. WKU and Zappe will get their yards, but it’ll take a few late scoring drives to finally put this away.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 8

Charlotte vs WKU Prediction, Lines

WKU 38, Charlotte 30

Line: WKU -18, o/u: 73

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

5: The French Dispatch

1: Finch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings