Charlotte vs FIU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Charlotte vs FIU How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, FL

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Charlotte (3-2), FIU (1-4)

Charlotte vs FIU Game Preview

Why Charlotte Will Win

The 49ers are fantastic at controlling games.

They’ve got a nice running game – even if it’s not consistent – and Chris Reynolds and the passing attack have done well enough to come up with wins over Duke and Middle Tennessee, but it’s all about one key thing with this team.

Time of possession.

The 49ers don’t beat themselves with bad penalties and a ton of turnovers, and they’re okay on third downs. What they’re great at is keeping the ball, holding on to it for over 33 minutes a game.

FIU has a slew of issues, and one of the biggest is ball control. It keeps it for just over 26 minutes a game.

Why FIU Will Win

The passing game has perked up.

It was fine over the first part of the season, and despite the losses over the last two weeks on the road, the offense cranked up close to 400 yards through the air against Central Michigan and 319 in last week’s loss to Florida Atlantic.

Former Maryland starter Max Bortenschlager has settled in, and the 1-2 receiving punch of Tyrese Chambers and Bryce Singleton are making big play after big play.

Charlotte doesn’t allow a ton of shots down the field, but it doesn’t generate enough of a pass rush to be a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

FIU is having too many defensive issues.

Charlotte is hardly a brick wall on D, but at least the group takes the ball away and is fully rested late with all the time the O spends controlling the clock.

Charlotte’s problem is stopping the run, and FIU doesn’t do that.

FIU will be tough at home for the first time since September 11th, but Charlotte will be too consistent for a full four quarters.

Charlotte vs FIU Prediction, Line

Charlotte 34, FIU 27

Line: Charlotte -3.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

