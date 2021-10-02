Central Michigan vs Miami University prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Central Michigan vs Miami University How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Yager Stadium, Oxford, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Central Michigan (2-2), Miami University (1-3)

Central Michigan vs Miami University Game Preview

Why Central Michigan Will Win

The defense has been fantastic on third downs.

It didn’t do anything to stop LSU, but Missouri, FIU, and Robert Morris combined to convert just 4-of-37 chances. The defense might be having problems against the pass, and the offense has some issues – more on that in a moment – but Miami’s O doesn’t do enough move the chains.

Central Michigan is 2-0 when running for over 200 yards, and Miami allows 211 per outing. But …

Why Miami University Will Win

For all of the good moments Central Michigan has had with the running game, the offensive line is having a nightmare of a time in pass protection.

If your defense can get behind the line once in a while, it’s going to have a good day against the Chippewas. Miami University can get behind the line.

No, the pass rush isn’t great, but there are a whole lot of tackles for loss. Statistically, the pass D is amazing because Army didn’t complete a pass in its 23-10 win last week and no one other than Cincinnati has come up with more than 180.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

The Central Michigan passing game will work well enough to get by.

Miami isn’t steady enough offensively to keep up once the Chippewas start scoring early. The running game won’t be steady enough to control the game, and the inability to control the clock will be a big deal.

Central Michigan vs Miami University Prediction, Line

Central Michigan 30, Miami University 27

Line: Central Michigan -1, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 2.5

