Carolina vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 24
Carolina vs New York Giants How To Watch
Date: Sunday, October 24
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
How To Watch: FOX
Record: Carolina (3-3), New York Giants (1-5)
Carolina vs New York Giants Game Preview
Why Carolina Will Win
The Giants continue to have injury problems, and they continue to struggle without enough weapons.
This isn’t the defense you want to go against if there are issues.
Daniel Jones is doing what he can. but there hasn’t been any running game without Saquon Barkley, the receiving corps is still banged up, and the points aren’t flowing with 20 or fewer in three of the last four games and in four of the six.
The Carolina defense is going off its worst day of the season in a loss to Minnesota. It’s not going to have the same problems in the secondary for a second straight game.
Why New York Giants Will Win
Didn’t you used to be Sam Darnold?
He was great against the Jets and the Texans, and he was a fantasy football darling with his five rushing scores in the first four games – but the accuracy has fallen off the map over the last two games and the O is struggling to go.
The Giants had problems against Dallas and the Rams, but there’s no shame there. At the very least, the D came up with two takeaways in each of the last two games, and now it gets a Carolina O with eight turnovers in the last three outings.
What’s Going To Happen
Don’t expect fireworks.
The New York defense won’t be anything amazing, but the Carolina offense isn’t going to take a whole lot of chances and Darnold isn’t going to press too hard. It won’t have to – the D will take care of things, especially against the ground game.
Again, look at this as the Carolina response to bad performances against the Vikings and Cowboys.
Carolina vs New York Giants Prediction, Line
Carolina 28, New York Giants 16
Line: Carolina -3, o/u: 42.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
Must See Rating: 3
