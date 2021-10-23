Carolina vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 24

Carolina vs New York Giants How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 24

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Carolina (3-3), New York Giants (1-5)

Carolina vs New York Giants Game Preview

Why Carolina Will Win

The Giants continue to have injury problems, and they continue to struggle without enough weapons.

This isn’t the defense you want to go against if there are issues.

Daniel Jones is doing what he can. but there hasn’t been any running game without Saquon Barkley, the receiving corps is still banged up, and the points aren’t flowing with 20 or fewer in three of the last four games and in four of the six.

The Carolina defense is going off its worst day of the season in a loss to Minnesota. It’s not going to have the same problems in the secondary for a second straight game.

Why New York Giants Will Win

Didn’t you used to be Sam Darnold?

He was great against the Jets and the Texans, and he was a fantasy football darling with his five rushing scores in the first four games – but the accuracy has fallen off the map over the last two games and the O is struggling to go.

The Giants had problems against Dallas and the Rams, but there’s no shame there. At the very least, the D came up with two takeaways in each of the last two games, and now it gets a Carolina O with eight turnovers in the last three outings.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t expect fireworks.

The New York defense won’t be anything amazing, but the Carolina offense isn’t going to take a whole lot of chances and Darnold isn’t going to press too hard. It won’t have to – the D will take care of things, especially against the ground game.

Again, look at this as the Carolina response to bad performances against the Vikings and Cowboys.

Carolina vs New York Giants Prediction, Line

Carolina 28, New York Giants 16

Line: Carolina -3, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

