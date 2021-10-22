BYU vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

BYU vs Washington State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: BYU (5-2), Washington State (4-3)

BYU vs Washington State Game Preview

Why BYU Will Win

Forgetting everything else about this game – at least for a moment – BYU should be able to keep the passing game going to give another Pac-12 team a fight.

The Cougars lost to Boise State and Baylor over the last two weeks, but they started the year off with wins over Arizona, Utah, and Arizona State. Since then, the passing attack has improved – over 300 yards in three of the last four games – and Washington State’s offense has been just okay.

The wins have been there for the Pac-12 Cougars lately, but the attack hasn’t hit 400 yards in four o the last five games.

The BYU O will be a bit more balanced – it’s been able to hit 400 yard or more in each of the last four games.

Why Washington State Will Win

So …. anything interesting going on with Wazzu lately?

The Jake Dickert era starts just as the Cougars were starting to get going.

Takeaways have been a big part of the Washington State defense all season long – with two or more in every game but the win over Cal – and the offensive side has been more productive when it’s getting its chances.

The team is miserable in red zone offensive production overall, but now it’s scoring touchdowns instead of settling for field goals.

What’s Going To Happen

Washington State played great through the Nick-Rolovich-refused-to-get-vaccinated circus, and it should continue to be strong now that it’s over – at least for the players and the football team.

BYU gave the ball away four times in the loss to Boise State, and it struggle on third downs to keep the Baylor offense off the field last week. Expect a mix of those two things as Washington State gets past the last few weeks and keeps the production going.

Dickert isn’t going to mess with anything. Continuity will be the key, and he’ll make it happen.

BYU vs Washington State Prediction, Line

Washington State 30, BYU 26

Line: BYU -4, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

