BYU vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

BYU vs Baylor How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: BYU (5-1), Baylor (5-1)

BYU vs Baylor Game Preview

Why BYU Will Win

So where did it all go so wrong?

BYU was 5-0 and with a schedule really and truly have a dream of the College Football Playoff – it plays seven Power Five teams, Cincinnati plays two – but it got tripped up by Boise State because of one reason. Actually, four …

Four turnovers. That was an anomaly.

The Cougars turned it over twice in the win over Arizona State, but that was it for the giveaways. Normally, they’re air-tight with the ball, making up for a few issues by dominating the turnover margin – they were +8 before Boise State.

The passing game has been strong – Jaren Hall was back last week and threw for over 300 yards, the running game is physical, and the D has a great way of not breaking after bending.

However …

Why Baylor Will Win

The turnovers.

Yeah, that wasn’t how BYU normally rolls, but give Boise State credit for forcing the mistakes in last week’s 26-17 win. Baylor is okay at taking the ball away – it forced ten turnovers so far – but it has yet to throw an interception and lost just four fumbles so far.

The Bears aren’t going to make the big mistakes at home.

BYU’s defense is solid, but it’s struggling on third downs. On the flip side, Dave Aranda’s Baylor D gets off the field fast with the Big 12’s more efficient pass defense.

Hold up against the run, don’t make mistakes, and it should all be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s an interesting dead-even matchup between two teams with a whole lot on the line for a midseason non-conference game.

They’re both going to get bowl eligible at some point, but Baylor doesn’t have a sure-thing win the rest of the way – Texas at TCU, Oklahoma, at Kansas State, Texas Tech.

BYU has Idaho State on the slate as a backstop, but it still has a nasty run – at Washington State, Virginia, at Georgia Southern, at USC – still to deal with.

The Cougars aren’t going to crank up the ground game like they’ll want to, but they’ll throw well enough to stay in the battle. Baylor will be just a little bit sharper in the second half – it’ll be better overall on third downs when needed.

It’ll be very, very entertaining.

BYU vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Baylor 30, BYU 27

Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

