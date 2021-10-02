Buffalo vs Western Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Buffalo vs Western Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: UB Stadium, Amherst, NY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Western Michigan (0-0), Buffalo (0-0)

Western Michigan vs Buffalo Game Preview

Why Western Michigan Will Win

The offensive balance is working.

The Broncos might not have the most consistent running game, but it works well enough. They might not have the most explosive passing attack, but it works well enough.

There aren’t a slew of turnovers, the defense is living in the backfield, and the team is brilliant at controlling the clock and the tempo thanks to that D that comes up with big things on third downs.

However …

Why Buffalo Will Win

Buffalo is better offensively on third downs.

The Bulls don’t have the dominant attack of the last few seasons – especially on the ground – but they’ve still managed to be competitive under a new coaching staff. They got to this point 2-2, and now it’s time to turn it on for the MAC season.

The offensive line has been outstanding in pass protection, and that’s allowing everyone to work without being rushed – and there aren’t a ton of turnovers – and the third down conversions are rolling.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

The UB defense can’t seen to find one thing it can do really, really well.

After destroying Wagner to start the season – because who doesn’t? – the Bulls have allowed 200 rushing yards and 200 passing in each of the last three games.

Western Michigan will keep that going.

The Broncos are hardly a lock to roll through the MAC but they’re looking like they’ll be dangerous every week from here on. They don’t turn the ball over enough to matter, and the offense will be steady enough to win the race in a terrific fight between these two.

Western Michigan vs Buffalo Prediction, Line

Western Michigan 28, Buffalo 24

Line: Western Michigan -7, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

