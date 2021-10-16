Buffalo vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 17

Buffalo vs Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 17

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Buffalo (4-1), Tennessee (3-2)

Buffalo vs Tennessee Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

This defense is the absolute real-deal truth.

It’s No. 1 in the NFL in total defense, No. 1 in scoring D, No.1 in passing yards per play allowed, No. 1 in rushing touchdowns allowed, and on and on and on.

Just when it seemed like the defense looked great because the first month was relatively light, it came into Kansas City and held a relatively desperate team to 20 points.

It starts with the takeaways. The Bills came up with 15 of them over the last four games.

Tennessee’s offense was solid against the Jets and the Jaguars, but this is a whole other animal.

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Titans aren’t turning the ball over lately.

Mistakes were a problem to start the season, but they haven’t turned it over in the last two games. It helps when you have 22 to hand off to.

The Bills might have a special run defense, but they haven’t faced anything like Derrick Henry and a Tennessee running game that’s kicking it all in with 177 rushing yards or more in each of the last four games.

Buffalo is playing well overall, and the yards are there, but stop Josh Allen from taking off and the offense should stall a bit.

What’s Going To Happen

Buffalo has been fantastic, and it’ll all continue.

This defense seems to feast with the spotlight on, and it’ll do that against a Tennessee team that’s not good enough on third downs on either side of the ball.

The Bills will struggle early on, but it’ll settle in, the defense will overcome the mistakes from the other side, and then everything will start to work.

Buffalo vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Buffalo 34, Tennessee 20

Line: Buffalo -5.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3.5

