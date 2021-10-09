Buffalo vs Kent State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Buffalo vs Kent State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Dix Stadium, Kent, OH

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Buffalo (2-3), Kent State (2-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Buffalo vs Kent State Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Bulls are owning third downs on offense.

They’re not getting enough out of the running game, and the offense is struggling to put up big plays, but it’s No. 1 in the MAC on third downs – converting 51% of the time – helped by a pass rush and a defensive front that can get into the Kent State backfield enough to be a bother.

For all of the good things the Golden Flashes do, they don’t do much to keep defenses out of the backfield.

– Week 6 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Kent State Will Win

The offense is staring to perk up again.

It couldn’t get going against Iowa – no shame there – but the passing attack was solid against Maryland and the rushing attack ripped through Bowling Green.

Buffalo might be solid defensively in a whole slew of ways, but it’s getting hit way too hard by most ground games. The Bulls are allowing well over 420 yards of offense over each of the last four games, and it’s about to have a problem once the FlashFast attack starts to work.

– Week 6 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Can Kent State get out to a lead?

Buffalo’s offense isn’t coming up with the consistent pop to mount a big comeback. The defense is allowing just about everyone to get 200 yards both rushing and receiving, and Kent State will be happy to do both.

– Week 5 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Buffalo vs Kent State Prediction, Line

Kent State 37, Buffalo 30

Line: Kent State -6.5, o/u: 65

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: When Facebook and Instagram are down

1: The Bradshaw Bunch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings