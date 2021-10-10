Buffalo vs Kansas City prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

Buffalo vs Kansas City How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 10

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Buffalo (3-1), Kansas City (2-2)

Buffalo vs Kansas City Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Buffalo offense might have the fun stars, but it’s the defense that’s making this look like a possible Super Bowl champion.

The Bills have pulled off shutouts in two of its last three games, it leads the league in most key defensive categories, and it’s got the pass rush to suffocate teams and force mistakes.

There weren’t any takeaways in the bizarre opener against Pittsburgh, but the D made up for it with 13 in the last three games.

The Bills aren’t going to shut down the Kansas City offense to a dead stop, but if anyone can slow things to a bit of a stop, they can do it by getting to Patrick Mahomes from the start.

Why Kansas City Will Win

Kansas City isn’t Miami.

It’s not Washington or Houston, either. It’s about to bring the running game that found a groove over the last two weeks and should be ablate take the heat off of Mahomes.

Buffalo is getting the ground game going, but in this it’ll be about whether or not Josh Allen can keep up with Mahomes and the big plays.

No team is better in the league at converting on first downs – the Chiefs are doing it at an amazing 64% clip – and that’s everything against this Buffalo defense. Keep things moving, but …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s all about whether or not Kansas City can get the big run of explosive plays that usually puts teams away. It’ll do that, but it’ll also come with giveaways.

The Chiefs have turnover problems, the defense isn’t holding firm enough, and Buffalo should bring a good balance to the attack to go along with at least two big takeaways.

It’s Kansas City, so Mahomes will have his shot to pull this off in the final few minutes, but the Buffalo D will come up with the stop when a field goal won’t get it done.

Buffalo vs Kansas City Prediction, Line

Buffalo 34, Kansas City 30

Line: Kansas City -2.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

