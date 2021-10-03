Buffalo vs Houston prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3

Buffalo vs Houston How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 3

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Houston (1-2), Buffalo (2-1)

Houston vs Buffalo Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

Davis Mills, don’t screw up.

The Texans are badly outmatched, Buffalo has the defense to stuff the Texan run game cold, and Mills was able to look okay with no real dangerous throws – or big mistakes – in the loss to Carolina. He saw a great defense against the Panthers, and now he has to take a few shots.

As good as the Buffalo D is, it might be all about takeaways to take games to another level. Pittsburgh didn’t give the ball away in the opener, and it hung around long enough to pull off the win. Miami and Washington each turned it over three times and got rim-rocked.

The Houston defense isn’t anything great, but it forced five takeaways in the first two games. Being a +3 is a must, and …

Why Buffalo Will Win

Yeah, the Houston running game. There isn’t enough of one.

It did just fine in the opener against Jacksonville, but that’s Jacksonville. It got stuffed by Carolina for 42 yards, and now Buffalo should be able to keep it to under 80 yards.

The Bills are forcing turnovers in bunches, Josh Allen is playing like an MVP, and as long as the offense is able to score on its good drives – no Pittsburgh hiccups, Bills – there shouldn’t be a problem against a Texan team that just doesn’t have the pop.

What’s Going To Happen

Just how much can Buffalo turn it on?

The only way it loses is by turning it over at least three times in a totally unfocused effort. That’s not going to happen – this will be over after the first quarter with the Buffalo D picking off Mills three times the rest of the way.

Houston vs Buffalo Prediction, Line

Buffalo 34, Houston 13

Line: Buffalo -17.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: College football overtime format

1: NFL overtime format

