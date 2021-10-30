Buffalo vs Bowling Green prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Buffalo vs Bowling Green How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: UB Stadium, Buffalo, NY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Buffalo (4-4), Bowling Green (2-6)

Buffalo vs Bowling Green Game Preview

Why Bowling Green Will Win

Is Bowling Green ever going to prove to the world that the 14-10 win over Minnesota wasn’t an all-timer of a fluke?

How did the team respond after what appeared to be a program-transforming win? Four straight losses including a blowout to Eastern Michigan and a 14-point defeat to Akron.

However, the passing game has finally started to work after years of struggling. The Falcons are getting past 200 yards with regularity, the pass defense has allowed fewer than 150 yards in five of the eight games, and the potential really is there to rise up and produce something strong.

But …

Why Buffalo Will Win

There’s a reason the pass defense stats are so great. The Bowling Green defense isn’t anything amazing.

Tennessee and Northern Illinois each ran for over 300 yards, Kent State ran for 262, and Minnesota should’ve ran for more than 182 it did in the clunker.

Buffalo doesn’t have the offense of the last few years, but the ground game has been fantastic over the last few weeks to go along with a more consistently solid passing attack.

The Bull defensive line is great at getting into the backfield, the offensive line is great at keeping defenses out of the backfield, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a focus game for Buffalo.

Bowling Green is playing better than it has in the last few years, but UB has a way of struggling to put games away. It needed a minor miracle to beat a bad Ohio team, it beat Old Dominion by one, and the easiest win over an FBS team was against Akron.

This won’t be a breeze, but the Bulls will keep moving the chains in the second half to finally pull away.

Buffalo vs Bowling Green Prediction, Lines

Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 24

Line: Buffalo -13.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

