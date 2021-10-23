Buffalo vs Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Buffalo vs Akron How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Buffalo (3-4), Akron (2-5)

Buffalo vs Akron Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

It’s been a bit of a grind at times, but Buffalo has been able to stay in every game but the loss to Nebraska.

The rushing attack was great against Kent State, the passing game came through against Ohio, and overall the offense is strong on third downs and keeping things moving. It all starts with an offensive line that’s among the best in the nation at not allowing plays in the backfield, and it’s giving everyone enough time to not have to force anything.

Buffalo doesn’t have a turnover problem. However …

Why Akron Will Win

The Buffalo run defense is a problem.

The stats from the Ohio game are a tad skewed – there was a 99-yard dash in there – but the Bulls have allowed 200 yards or more in five of the last six games. Akron’s running game is – to be nice about it – spotty, but it has to keep hammering away to see if something can break. Even 120 yards would be strong enough make a huge difference.

Akron doesn’t have a big turnover problem, the passing game has been the most efficient in the MAC – Zach Gibson has done a solid job over the last two weeks for DJ Irons with three touchdown passes against both Bowling Green and Miami University – and …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Akron really pull off a second MAC win in the last three games?

Buffalo has a horrible habit of playing up or down to the competition, but like the Ohio win, it’ll find a way to come out with the late play needed to survive. Akron just doesn’t have the running game needed to take advantage of the bad UB D.

Buffalo vs Akron Prediction, Line

Buffalo 30, Akron 24

Line: Buffalo -12, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

