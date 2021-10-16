Bowling Green vs Northern Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Bowling Green vs Northern Illinois How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Huskie Stadium, DeKalb, IL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Bowling Green (2-4), Northern Illinois (4-2)

Bowling Green vs Northern Illinois Game Preview

Why Bowling Green Will Win

The passing attack is okay.

It’s not the high-flying fun show it probably should be at this point in the Scot Loeffler era, and it’s not good enough to make up for the lack of a running game, but it’s been able to get past the 250-yard mark with enough regularity to matter.

The biggest improvement has been defensively, with the secondary not allowing more than 270 yards yet this year, and it won’t do it against Northern Illinois, either. But …

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

The Huskie ground game is working.

It took a few years to build it back up, but Thomas Hammock’s offense has the second-best rushing attack in the MAC behind Kent State, cranking up 240 yards or more in four of the last five games, only avoiding getting there against Michigan.

The Bowling Green defense allowed 262 yards to Kent State and got hammered by Tennessee, but it’s been okay against everyone else, including the stunning win against Minnesota.

The Huskies can throw just enough to keep things moving, but it’ll be the rushing attack that should take over.

What’s Going To Happen

Northern Illinois should be able to control the game, there’s no rushing attack from Bowling Green to worry about, and as good as the passing game has been lately on the other side, there’s nothing big happening down the field.

The Huskies will make it four wins in a row.

Bowling Green vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Line

Northern Illinois 26, Bowling Green 20

Line: Northern Illinois -9.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

