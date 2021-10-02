Bowling Green vs Kent State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Bowling Green vs Kent State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Dix Stadium, Kent, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Bowling Green (2-2), Kent State (1-3)

Bowling Green vs Kent State Game Preview

Why Bowling Green Will Win

The offense didn’t work, there wasn’t any running game, and it’s been a grind all year. And …

Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10.

It’s impossible to overstate just what that win might mean for the program, the Scot Loeffler era, and for a season that’s now shockingly 2-2 for a team that was expected to do next to nothing.

It’s the defensive side that’s getting it done, with a fantastic pass rush, a secondary that’s holding down, and nine takeaways in four games to make up for the other side of the ball.

Kent State has a great rushing attack, but so does Minnesota, and the Falcons pulled out a win. But …

Why Kent State Will Win

Yeah, the Bowling Green offense remains an issue.

It was able to run for 118 yards against Murray State, and in the other three games combined it came up with 63. There might be a bit of a passing attack, but the ground game is the worst in college football, the O is the worst in the nation on third downs, and the offense has no prayer of keeping up the pace if the Golden Flashes go off.

Kent State is 1-3, but those losses are on the road to Maryland, Iowa, and Texas A&M. Even so, the ground game for the FlashFast offense is still the best among all MAC teams so far.

What’s Going To Happen

Here comes the flip.

Kent State has the lousy record because of the schedule, but the explosion starts this week. Bowling Green might be fired up after the stunner against the Gophers, but it’s about to crash back to earth very, very hard.

Bowling Green vs Kent State Prediction, Line

Kent State 37, Bowling Green 17

Line: Kent State -16.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

