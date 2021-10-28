Boston College vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Boston College vs Syracuse How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Boston College (4-3), Syracuse (4-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Boston College vs Syracuse Game Preview

Why Boston College Will Win

The Eagles have to take back control of their season by taking back control of their third down chances.

The offense was just fine over September when it was able to come up with a whole lot of third down conversions and – at least for the first three games – third down stops. Over the last three games – all losses – the O hasn’t been able to keep the chains moving, converting just 13-of-45 tries, 29%.

Overall, Syracuse’s defense hans’t been too bad on third downs, but it’s allowed teams to convert 40% or more in four of the last five games.

This might seem like a nitpicky thing, but when it comes to dealing with Syracuse, controlling the clock and the tempo matters because …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

Why Syracuse Will Win

Syracuse is killing it on the ground.

Even against Clemson – when it ran for 165 yards – it averaged 5.5 yards per carry and was effective. It ripped through Wake Forest for 354 yards, pointed on Virginia Tech for 314, and it’s getting massive seasons out of RB Sean Tucker and QB Garrett Shrader.

So how is Boston College doing against the run?

It was amazing to start the season, but it couldn’t stop Clemson. Right now, you and the people in the Starbucks drive-through line could hold the Tiger ground game to 104 yards, and Boston College allowed close to six yards per carry and 231 yards.

Last week, Louisville ran for 331 yards in its 28-14 win over BC.

– College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

Can Syracuse do what it does well, or can Boston College get its groove back and kickstart an offense that hit a brick wall?

A little of both, but Syracuse is playing like a team with the arrow pointing up – it’s playing well even in the losses – and Boston College is having too hard a time scoring.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 8

Boston College vs Syracuse Prediction, Lines

Syracuse 26, Boston College 20

Line: Syracuse -6.5, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: The French Dispatch

1: Finch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings