Boston College vs Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Boston College vs Louisville How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Boston College (4-2), Louisville (3-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Boston College vs Louisville Game Preview

Why Boston College Will Win

The Louisville offense has been outstanding over the last few games and it hasn’t mattered.

As good as the O has been, the D has screwed it all up in back-to-back losses against Wake Forest and Virginia – the pass defense wasn’t even close.

This might not be the same Boston College offense without Phil Jurkovec at quarterback, but the passing attack was just fine against Clemson and the offense overall has been able to move the chains. Throw in a defense that’s good on third downs and …

– Week 8 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Louisville Will Win

No, the Boston College O didn’t go in the 33-7 loss against NC State.

Getting things going on the ground has been an issue over the last two games, and Dennis Grosel isn’t a sharp enough passer to make up for it.

Having to press, the mistakes are coming from the offense with five giveaways over the last two games after only turning it over four times in the four four outings.

The Louisville defense is the worst in the ACC and it doesn’t come up with takeaways, but this is the game to start doing it. It doesn’t hold firm in the red zone, and it doesn’t easily get off the field, but generating at least two takeaways is a must.

– Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not exactly do-or-die time for both teams, but …

It sort of is for Louisville.

The 3-3 Cardinals still have at NC State, Clemson, and Kentucky still to deal with – they can’t afford a loss in a 50/50 game like this.

Boston College has an easier path to get to six wins and a bowl game, but it has to quickly pull out of the two-game slide.

In a fun, close game, the Louisville offense will be a bit sharper – and the team will play with a greater sense of urgency – even with the defense having a rough time putting the game away.

– CFN Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Boston College vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Louisville 34, Boston College 30

Line: Louisville -5.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Succession

1: Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings