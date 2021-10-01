Boise State vs Nevada prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Boise State vs Nevada How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Boise State (2-2), Nevada (2-1)

Boise State vs Nevada Game Preview

Why Nevada Will Win

Nevada needs to throw its way to a win.

Carson Strong threw for over 300 yards in the loss to Kansas State, but there wasn’t any ground game and the defense couldn’t hold up against a running attack that kept control of the game throughout.

Boise State is going to throw and it’ll try to be balanced, but it’s having problems defensively on third downs and it can’t stop the run – allowing over 200 yards per game.

That’s not going to be Nevada. Go with the strength, get Strong into a groove early, and make the Broncos keep up.

Why Boise State Will Win

Nevada really isn’t doing much defensively on third downs, either.

Usually the O can push its way out of it, but in this it could be a problem if Boise State is able to keep control of the game.

Nevada doesn’t have the running game to take advantage of the struggles on the Bronco defensive front, but Boise State can run just enough to be the difference in the balance.

There’s also one other big difference …

What’s Going To Happen

In what might be a preview of the Mountain West championship, Boise State forces turnovers and Nevada doesn’t.

Neither side make a ton of mistakes, but the Bronco defense has forced 12 takeaways in four games with the three last week against Utah State making a huge difference.

Strong will have a good game, but Nevada won’t get the big plays defensively that Boise State will, and it won’t have the ground attack to balance this out.

Boise State vs Nevada Prediction, Line

Boise State 27, Nevada 23

Line: Boise State -6, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

