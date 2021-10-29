Boise State vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Boise State vs Colorado State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Boise State (3-4), Colorado State (3-4)

Boise State vs Colorado State Game Preview

Why Boise State Will Win

If you’re a believer in the every other week pattern – a team that’s able to adapt, tweak, and adjust – then the Broncos are pulling this off after alternating win-loss-win-loss throughout the year. They’re coming off a loss to Air Force.

It’s all about the Boise State running game. The defense hasn’t been good enough, but the passing attack has been fine. On the ground, when the offense runs for over 100 yards, the team is 3-0. It’s 0-4 when it doesn’t get to 100 yards, but Colorado State’s run defense – as great as it’s been this year – has allowed over 100 yards in two of the last three games.

For all of the issues, Boise State is fantastic at converting on third downs, it doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes, and the return game has been great. However …

Why Colorado State Will Win

Colorado State’s run defense has been terrific.

Yeah, it allowed over 100 yards in two of the last three games, but it only gave up 113 to San Jose State and 111 to Utah State – the defense has been phenomenal since the opener against South Dakota State.

The pass rush and the ability to get into the backfield is among the best in the country, and Boise State’s offensive line just hasn’t been good enough. It’s not doing enough consistently well for the running game, and it’s among the worst in the country in tackles for loss and sacks allowed.

What’s Going To Happen

Boise State has a way of pulling up out of the nosedive when it looks like things are about to crash.

Colorado State has the pass rush and the lines to stop the Boise State offense cold, but two turnovers will matter and too many Ram penalties will add up.

Boise State vs Colorado State Prediction, Lines

Boise State 23, Colorado State 20

Line: Boise State -2.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

