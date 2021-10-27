Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

Big Ten

By October 27, 2021 2:03 am

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.

Big Ten Results So Far
SU: 57-15, ATS: 49-23, Point Total: 44-26-1

Saturday, October 30

Indiana at Maryland

12:00, BTN
Line: Maryland -6, o/u: 49.5

Iowa at Wisconsin

12:00, ESPN
Line: Wisconsin -3.5, o/u: 36.5

Michigan at Michigan State

12:00, FOX
Line: Michigan -4.5, o/u: 50.5

Rutgers at Illinois

12:00, BTN
Line: Rutgers -1.5, o/u: 42.5

Minnesota at Northwestern

3:30, BTN
Line: Minnesota -7.5, o/u: 43.5

Purdue at Nebraska

3:30, ESPN2
Line: Nebraska -7.5, o/u: 52

Penn State at Ohio State

7:30, ABC
Line: Ohio State -18.5, o/u: 60.5

