Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

Big Ten

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

October 5, 2021

By |

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 46-11, ATS: 38-19, Point Total: 36-19-1

Maryland at Ohio State

12:00, FOX
Line: Ohio State -21, o/u: 69.5

Michigan State at Rutgers

12:00, BTN
Line: Michigan State -5, o/u: 50

Wisconsin at Illinois

3:30, BTN
Line: Wisconsin -10, o/u: 42.5

Penn State at Iowa

4:00, FOX
Line: Iowa -2, o/u: 41.5

Michigan at Nebraska

7:30, ABC
Line: Michigan -3.5, o/u: 50

