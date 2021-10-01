Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Big Ten

By October 1, 2021 12:55 am

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 39-10, ATS: 32-17, Point Total: 34-13-1

Friday, October 1

Iowa at Maryland

8:00, FS1
Line: Iowa -3.5, o/u: 47.5

Saturday, October 2

Charlotte at Illinois

12:00, BTN
Line: Illinois -11, o/u: 55

Michigan at Wisconsin

12:00, FOX
Line: Wisconsin -1.5, o/u: 43.5

Minnesota at Purdue

12:00, BTN
Line: Purdue -2.5, o/u: 47.5

Ohio State at Rutgers

3:30, BTN
Line: Ohio State -15, o/u: 58

Indiana at Penn State

7:30, ABC
Line: Penn State -12.5, o/u: 53.5

Northwestern at Nebraska

7:30, BTN
Line: Northwestern -11, o/u: 51

WKU at Michigan State

7:30, FS1
Line: Michigan State -11, o/u: 64

