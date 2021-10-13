Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

Big Ten

By October 13, 2021 12:08 pm

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Results So Far
SU: 51-11, ATS: 42-20, Point Total: 38-22-1

Week 7 College Football Expert Picks

Saturday, October 16

Michigan State at Indiana

12:00, FS1
Line: Michigan State -4.5, o/u: 51.5

Nebraska at Minnesota

12:00, ESPN2
Line: Nebraska -4, o/u: 48

Week 7 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Rutgers at Northwestern

12:00, BTN
Line: Rutgers -2, o/u: 47

Purdue at Iowa

3:30, ABC
Line: Iowa -12, o/u: 43

Army at Wisconsin

8:00, BTN
Line: Wisconsin -14, o/u: 39

Fearless Predictions of Every Game
Bowl Projections | Rankings

