Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 51-11, ATS: 42-20, Point Total: 38-22-1
Saturday, October 16
Michigan State at Indiana
12:00, FS1
Line: Michigan State -4.5, o/u: 51.5
Nebraska at Minnesota
12:00, ESPN2
Line: Nebraska -4, o/u: 48
Rutgers at Northwestern
12:00, BTN
Line: Rutgers -2, o/u: 47
Purdue at Iowa
3:30, ABC
Line: Iowa -12, o/u: 43
Army at Wisconsin
8:00, BTN
Line: Wisconsin -14, o/u: 39
