Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12

By October 20, 2021 1:02 pm

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Results So Far
SU: 34-13, ATS: 27-20, Point Total: 23-17-1

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Saturday, October 23

Oklahoma at Kansas

12:00, ESPN
Line: Oklahoma -39, o/u: 67.5

Kansas State at Texas Tech

12:00, FS1
Line: Texas Tech -1, o/u: 60.5

Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

3:30, FOX
Line: Iowa State -7, o/u: 47

West Virginia at TCU

7:30, ESPNU
Line: TCU -4.5, o/u: 57

CFN Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Fearless Predictions of Every Game
Bowl Projections | Rankings

