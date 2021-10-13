Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 30-12, ATS: 25-17, Point Total: 21-14-1

Saturday, October 16

12:00, FOX

Line: Texas -5.5, o/u: 60

3:30, ESPN

Line: Baylor -6, o/u: 50

4:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN3

Line: Texas Tech -16.5, o/u: 66.5

7:30, ESPN2

Line: Iowa State -6.5, o/u: 51.5

7:30, ABC

Line: Oklahoma -10.5, o/u: 66

