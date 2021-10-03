Baltimore vs Denver prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3

Baltimore vs Denver How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 3

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, CO

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Baltimore (2-1), Denver (3-0)

Baltimore vs Denver Game Preview

Why Baltimore Will Win

It’s the NFL so there’s no such thing as a soft 3-0, but …

Giants, Jaguars, Jets. Between the three of them you have as many wins this season as they do.

To Denver’s credit, it did what you’re supposed to against three bad teams and put them away with easy. However, it hasn’t seen anything like it’s about to get with the Baltimore offense.

There’s a passing game this year. Lamar Jackson has become every bit as fun – okay, almost – throwing the ball as he is when he takes off.

It doesn’t matter who’s in the backfield – Le’Veon Bell is about to get a turn – the running game is working. Baltimore is the best in the league on the ground, and Jackson is hitting the big plays down the field and in the red zone.

Why Denver Will Win

Just how healthy is Jackson? He always gets out there and produces, but every week there’s a new issue – this week it’s his back.

Denver hasn’t sold out yet to get behind the line – it hasn’t had to – but it’s generating enough pressure to at least be a bother for No. 8.

Offensively, Denver isn’t taking a whole slew of chances. Even so. Teddy Bridgewater and the passing game are coming up with the deep plays that aren’t being allowed on the other side.

Overall, though, it’s a deliberate team that’s getting production out of a variety of spots on offense. This week, though …

What’s Going To Happen

The Baltimore style of play is going to be a problem.

The Raven defense will keep the Bronco running game from doing anything interesting. Denver will move the ball enough to get field goals, but it’ll stall too often – it won’t be able to take control of the game when it gets the chance.

For the first time all year, Denver will have to make a slew of big offensive plays late in the second half, and it won’t be able to.

Baltimore vs Denver Prediction, Line

Baltimore 23, Denver 19

Line: Baltimore -1, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

