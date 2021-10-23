Ball State vs Miami University prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Ball State vs Miami University How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, IN

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Ball State (4-3), Miami University (3-4)

Ball State vs Miami University Game Preview

Why Ball State Will Win

Are the Cardinals starting to make their move?

Excuse me. Are the defending MAC champion Cardinals starting to make their move?

The dominant win over Western Michigan set the tone after the loss to Toledo, and following it up with the victory over Eastern Michigan was massive.

The passing game was terrific against the Broncos, the ground game rumbled against the Eagles, and now it all needs to work against a Miami team that can’t seem to get the season rolling.

The RedHawks haven’t won two games in a row. There aren’t enough takeaways, the offense isn’t good enough in the red zone, and the offense hasn’t been consistent. But …

Why Miami University Will Win

When the ground attack works Miami usually wins.

It’s all relative. Since opening the season with a loss to Cincinnati, the RedHawks are 3-0 when running for 164 yards or more – there were some passing yards to go along with the rushing production, too – but when the team can’t run, forget it.

Ball State’s run defense has been fine overall, but it allowed more than 164 rushing yards in four of the last six games and was hurt through the air in the two games when the run D rocked.

What’s Going To Happen

Miami just doesn’t do enough to take the ball away, and Ball State will generate two takeaways.

Both teams will sputter on the ground, but at home, the Cardinals will get just a little more out of the defense and QB Drew Plitt will come up with a sharp performance.

Ball State vs Miami University Prediction, Line

Ball State 26, Miami University 23

Line: Ball State -4.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

