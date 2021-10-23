Atlanta vs Miami prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 24

Atlanta vs Miami How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 24

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Atlanta (2-3), Miami (1-5)

Atlanta vs Miami Game Preview

Why Atlanta Will Win

Can the Miami offense get going?

Tua Tagovailoa was great in London and Jaylen Waddle was terrific, but the O only put up 20 points in the loss to Jacksonville.

There’s no running game for Atlanta to worry about, and the defense isn’t stepping up enough. The secondary has allowed over 300 yards in three of the last four games, and the takeaways aren’t there to help out the other side.

But …

Why Miami Will Win

There’s no Atlanta running game to worry about.

The Falcons hit 100 rushing yards for the first time since the opener, but that was against the Jets in London. The Miami run defense has been gouged a bit too much, but the big pops aren’t going to be there.

Matt Ryan and the passing game should click, but there’s a wee bit of a Miami pass rush to be a bother. Ryan will throw and throw and throw some more – Atlanta is second in the NFL in pass attempts – and …

What’s Going To Happen

Deshaun Watson this. Tagovailoa will come up with a massive game, but it won’t be enough.

Unlike Atlanta, though, Miami didn’t get a week off after its London trip. This will be a fun firefight between the two passing games, but the extra rest for the Falcons will make all the difference against a team that just doesn’t know how to win.

Atlanta vs Miami Prediction, Line

Atlanta 27, Miami 23

Line: Atlanta -2.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

