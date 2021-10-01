Army vs Ball State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Army vs Ball State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, IN

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Army (4-0), Ball State (1-3)

Army vs Ball State Game Preview

Why Army Will Win

Can Ball State stop the run?

That’s always the question when it comes to facing Army, and it’s not really fair since it brings a totally different style of attack.

However, the short answer is that Ball State has struggled so far up front – getting beaten on by the Penn State and Toledo defensive fronts – and it’s not doing enough to get into the backfield to stop the big plays before they start.

And then there’s the real issue – time of possession.

That’s the biggest problem when dealing with the Black Knights. Either you’re able to control the clock or not, and that’s not really what Ball State does.

Army has hit 300 yards on the ground in each of the last three games, but …

Why Ball State Will Win

Ball State has too much experience to be this mediocre.

The losses to Wyoming and Toledo were galling, only because those were teams that 2020 Ball State beats. The parts are still there, and the passing game should be much more dangerous than it’s been – it just all has to start to work.

Army has had a strange letdown problem late in games lately, but that’s always when it has things won. Ball State has to keep the game close enough at home so that it has a chance to win the fourth quarter.

What’s Going To Happen

The problem is that Ball State just isn’t scoring.

It hasn’t come up with more than 13 points in any of its last three games with the offense suffering a massive power outage on the ground.

The Cardinals aren’t controlling games well enough to combat the Army offense that’s predictable, but unstoppable.

Army vs Ball State Prediction, Line

Army 30, Ball State 16

Line: Army -9.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

