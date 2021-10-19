Arkansas vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Arkansas vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, AR

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Arkansas (4-3), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-5)

Arkansas vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff Game Preview

Why Arkansas-Pine Bluff Will Win

The Golden Lions can get behind the line just enough to be annoying.

The run defense is just okay, but the pass rush is solid and the team is among the best in the FCS at generating tackles for loss.

It brings the heat from all sides – eight different players have three or more plays behind the line – and should generate a few nice stops against a Hog O line that’s been hit-or-miss at keeping the backfield clean.

On the flip side, Arkansas isn’t generating enough of a pass rush to matter with no sacks in the last three games, but …

Why Arkansas Will Win

The Golden Lions don’t do enough offensively.

The passing game isn’t efficient, the running attack stalls a bit too much, and controlling the ball and the clock isn’t working.

Arkansas might be coming off three straight losses, but the offense is still running well – it cranked out close to 600 yards over the last two games and close to 1,200 yards overall – and it should take just a few drives to get this done.

What’s Going To Happen

The Hogs need a rest.

They went from 4-0 as one of the hottest teams of 2021, to 4-3 and in need of something positive fast with Mississippi State, at LSU, and at Alabama up next.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff will score a little bit against the Hog backups, but this is more about getting everything back in sync for the finishing kick.

Arkansas vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff Prediction, Line

Arkansas 52, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 11

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 1

